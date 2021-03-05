John Haymond Rader
TYLER — Memorial services for John Haymond Rader, 81, of Tyler will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Stephen Rhodes and Richard Luna officiating.
Mr. Rader passed away on December 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 19, 1939 in Summersville, West Virginia. He graduated from Nicholas County High School and continued his education at West Virginia Tech in Montgomery, WV, paying his way through college by working in the coal mines.
During this time, he married his high school sweetheart, Beckie Hale, his most precious pride and joy. They were married 63 years being inseparable, supportive and a loving couple.
John moved his family to Denison, Texas in 1960, going to work for Steakley Chevrolet and joining General Motors in 1965 and retired after 28 years, in Tyler, working for GMAC.
He was a member of Pollard United Methodist for 45 years, being an active member and volunteering in many areas where needed. He was a member of the Builder’s Class. He loved the church, and the members were very dear to him. He and God had a long journey, and as he said many times, only with love and grace of God, could he have made the 30-year battle with heart disease.
We will miss him, but there is not a doubt in our minds, he is joyous and in no pain. He was our rock and our memories and his wisdom will continue to be in our hearts and lives “one of a kind”.
John was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamie Hutchins Kittrell; his parents, Anthony and Ethel Rader; his brothers, Robert Rader, Anthony Rader, and James Rader. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Beckie Rader; his daughters, Nancy Norman (Guy) of Tyler, Carolyn Schmitzer (James) of Cypress, Texas, and Johnna Hutchins (John) of Tyler. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Erica Cummings (Andre’), Julianne Flather (Adam), Rebecca Owens (Connor), James Schmitzer (Megan), Melissa Schmitzer, Haley Hutchins; and six great-grandchildren. One sister, Belle Hanson of Huntington, West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to PATH, 402 W. Front Street, Tyler, Texas 75702, Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Rd., Tyler, Texas 75701 or St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 1238, Tyler, Texas, 75710.
