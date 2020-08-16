John Eugene Henderson

He was also preceded in death by his brothers J. D. Henderson, Kenneth Henderson, and Levy Henderson.
Eugene was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Tyler and loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His faith was evident in everything he said and did.
He married Myrtle Pruett on March 17, 1960 in Houston Texas. They were married 50 years before her death. They lived in Houston their entire marriage and have 3 sons.
He spent his career working for Bank of the Southwest his whole career. That bank changed hands several times and he retired from Chase Bank after 44 years of service.
After her death in July of 2010, Eugene began a quest to find his high school sweetheart, Jean Harris, of Tyler. He found her in September of that year. After 50 years of separate lives, they found themselves to be adequately compatible. So, they married on December 19, 2010.
They enjoyed 9 years and 9 months of life together.
He loved music, Bluegrass to be exact. He is quite sure that is the music that will be played in heaven. He loved playing his guitars, mandolin and banjo as often as possible. He wrote songs. Sometimes off the cuff and sometime hoe wrote them down. He wrote a song for Jean pretty soon after they married. He loved to talk about anything you wanted to talk about and tell “silly jokes” all the time. He loved to laugh.
He is survived by his loving wife and companion Jean Henderson, his children Johnny Henderson and wife Molly, Duncanville, Jimmy and wife Paula Henderson of Wallisville, TX and Jarrall Henderson of Houston, his stepchildren that he considered his own Darlina Laughlin of Tyler, Jeanine and husband Robert Grimes of Tyler and Lester and wife Heidi Hooker of Westminster CO.
The grandchildren include Zoey and Caleb Henderson of Baytown. His step grandchildren whom he loved as his own are Travis and wife Dana Campbell of Deer Park, Lindsay Campbell, Heather Campbell both of Anahuac, Hillary and husband Tyler Netterville of Kirbyville, Michael and wife Molly Grimes of Tyler, Aaron Grimes and fiance Virginia Davis of Tyler and Kevin Hooker of Westminster, CO. He is also survived by two sisters, Aline Holtzman and Joyce DeBarge.
He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends and loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Henderson, Jimmy Henderson, Jerrall Henderson, Caleb Henderson, Michael Grimes and Aaron Grimes.
The family will honor him at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon with Pastor Mark Lewis officiating, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service for extended family, church family and friends of Eugene will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery around 3:30 in the afternoon. Please join us there.