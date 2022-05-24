John Edward Green
CONROE — GREEN- John Edward Green of Conroe Texas passed away May 19, 2022. John was born April 18, 1930 in Neches, Texas. He is preceded in death by parents: Rubie and Hattie Green of Neches, Texas, granddaughter: Phobe Fair, his loving wife of 50 years Joyce Green, brothers: Travis Green and Don Green, sisters, Lucilla Bishop, Katherine Pryor and Elizabeth Bailey.
John is survived by his wife of 17 years Betty Pyle Green; brother, Ronnie Green, daughter: Sarah Fair and husband Scott of Lindale, Texas; son: Steve Green and wife Debi of Northridge, CA. daughter: Janet Dallas of Katy, TX. grandchildren: Nathan Fair and wife Amey, Natalie Colby and husband Ben, Andrew Fair and wife Shelia, Michael, Christi, and Amye Green, and Tyler Dallas; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 10:00AM to 2:00PM Wednesday May 25, 2022 at Mims Baptist church with the Funeral Services beginning at 2:00PM. The graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00AM May 26, 2022 at Lindale City Cemetery, Lindale, Texas.
 
 

