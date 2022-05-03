John Burl Terry
VAN — John Burl Terry, 47 of Van, Texas went to be with the Lord and his mother Alice Terry April 29, 2022.
John was born September 30, 1974 in Odessa, Texas to Carl William Terry, Sr and Alice Arminty Terry. John was a avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved fishing and being outdoors, barbecuing for his family and friends. John was an old soul who enjoyed country music from Hank Sr and the likes. John was a Christian who enjoyed the teachings from Shepherds Chapel.
John was preceded in death by his parents Carl William Terry, Sr and Alice Arminty Terry; grandmothers Esta Mae Reel and Lizzie Ruth Terry; brothers Jessie William Terry, Carl William Terry, Jr.; sister Patricia Ann Harding.
Those left to cherish John’s memory are his siblings Bobby Tillman and wife Rhonda of Mustang, Oklahoma, Gary Tillman of Tennessee, Terry Ballard of Texas, Shirley Crabtree of Van,Texas, Lisa Shipp and husband Robert of Cabot, Arkansas, Carolyn Dobbins and husband Ovie of Brownwood, Texas, Debra Brown of Mustang, Oklahoma, Ray Callaway of Flint, Texas and special family members niece Kalie Ray Brixius of Melbourne, Arkansas and cousins Yvonne Anderson of Longview, Texas and Sonya Hogan of Marshall, Texas
With many other cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation for John is set for Thursday May 5 at 12:00pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home, with services following at 1:00pm and an interment at Cathedral in the pines cemetery.
The family would like to send a special Thank you to Keisha Mitchell, DSSW Caseworker and staff , Rebecca Sims, Caregiver and Tamara Henderson, PT Nurse and Caregiver.