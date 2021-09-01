John Belak
TYLER — With family at his side, John Belak, 88 of Tyler, TX took his last breath, Sunday August 1, 2021, after a brief struggle with covid. He was born September 6, 1932, the 12th of 15 children in Herminie, PA to Ukrainian immigrants, the late Alexander and Anna (Maroscovich) Belak.
Growing up in a coal mining family taught John the importance of self-sufficiency, hard work, and the value of faith, family and friends. Encouraged by a high school teacher who identified his gift with numbers, he enrolled in college preparatory classes and then attended Penn State University.
While in college he met the love of his life, Joan Ulietti, at a firehall polka dance, and they were married in 1955. He graduated with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering in 1956 and for the next 30 years, he worked for Conoco living in several states, travelling the world, and sharing his life with his wife and 3 daughters.
In retirement, John made Tyler his home and dedicated his remaining years to God, church, family, friends, community and philanthropy. He was grounded by weekly Eucharistic Adoration and mass. He woke each day with gratitude living simply and generously. His outgoing personality, smiling eyes and hardy laugh will be missed.
He was preceded in death by Joan (2008), his beloved wife of 53 years; brothers Charles, Mike, Alexander and George Belak; and sisters Mary Zakutney, Julie Defenderfer, Sophie Nocera, Nancy Eresh, and infant Anne Belak.
He is survived by his three daughters, Judy (David) Clendenen of OH, Juliann (Mark) Petersen of PA, Jeanie (Chris) Curto of TX. Grandchildren Deanna (Larry) Long, Kaitlyn (Jordan) Siebenaller, Jamie (David) Ayscue, Matthew and Rebecca Petersen, Rachel (Tim) Bevan, Chris Curto II, and great grandchildren Lynn, Max, Nora, Samantha, Madeline and Baby Ayscue. Additionally, he is survived by sisters Anne Olesh, Katherine Monstrola, Alice Belak, Patricia Slifkey, and Evelyn Curry; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 2, from 6:00-8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1101 East First St, Tyler. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, September 3, at 10:00 am at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S. Broadway, Tyler and officiated by Bishop Joseph E. Strickland.
He will be laid to rest beside his wife at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Jeannette, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 410 S. College, Tyler, TX 75702; Wellspring Fransalian Center for Spirituality PO Box 440, Whitehouse, TX 75791; East Texas Food Bank.