John Albert Miller
BROWNBORO — Graveside services for John Miller, 87, of Brownsboro, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021 at Asbury Cemetery in Murchison with Bro. Danny Bristow officiating. Interment will be under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Miller passed away December 8, 2021 in Tyler.
John Albert Miller was born January 4, 1934 in Brownsboro, the son of Vernice Lear “Bull” Miller and Ira Bell (Green) Miller-Robertson. He grew up and attended school in the Brownsboro area and spent more than 25 years working for the TxDot road crew out of Tyler. John was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church as well as the Masonic Lodge #1051 in Brownsboro where he was a Worshipful Master. In his younger years he enjoyed horseback riding and traveling all over the United States with his late wife in their RV. John was a sweet, gentle man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vera Iona (Pinchard) Miller; stepson, Larry DeVinny, Sr.; and siblings, C.L. “Moe” Miller, V.C. “Sonny” Miller, Bill Robertson and Thomas Robertson.
Survivors include siblings, Donald Robertson and wife Brenda of Brownsboro, Ethel Holt of Brownsboro, Emily “Sissy” Riddle and husband Joe of Canton; sisters-in-law, Judy Miller of Brownsboro, Sue Robertson of Chandler; grandson, Larry DeVinny, Jr. of Tyler; great-grandson, Trevor DeVinny of Tyler, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brad Robertson, Carey Crist, Bradley Barrentine, Dale Johnson, Danny Smith and Allen Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd., Plano, Texas 75025.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.