Joel Ray Williams
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Joel Williams, 56, of Chandler, are scheduled for 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Chandler with Rev. Bryan Harkness and Rev. Stan Copeland officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams passed away on March 2, 2021 in Chandler.
Joel Ray Williams was born August 30, 1964 in Sherman, Texas, the son of Ray Williams and Lois (Drinnon) Williams. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chandler and worked for East Texas Container as a sales representative for the past five years. Joel enjoyed the outdoors and sports, especially fishing and the Oklahoma Sooners. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend- always finding ways to help his neighbor. Joel adored his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Brenda McHam Epperson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Alicia Williams of Chandler; daughter, Hope Williams of Chandler; brother, Alan Williams of Ohio; sister, Jessica Fain and husband Danny of Ponder; parents-in-law, Bill and Dorothy McHam of Chandler; brother-in-law, Chuck McHam and wife Karen of Chandler; nieces and nephews, Maleri McHam, Todd Epperson and wife Emily, Dustin Epperson and wife Nikki, Ryan Epperson, Blake Fain, Luke Fain, Benjamin Williams, Aliyah Williams and numerous great nieces, great nephews, other family members and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Epperson, Dustin Epperson, Ryan Epperson, Chuck McHam, Bob Allen and Wes Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Williams, Jay Roche and Mike Duff.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 12-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the First United Methodist Church of Chandler.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
