Joe Willie Wathaw
TYLER — Joe Willie Wathaw, 75, Tyler, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 10, 2020. He was born April, 3, 1945 in Tyler, Smith County, TX to Maurice Wathaw and Wilder Forks Wathaw. He was a lifetime member of New Hope Conglee Baptist Church.
Joe graduated from Arp Industrial High School and then enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a medical specialist. Later, he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Texas College and studied at Brookhaven National Laboratories in New York. Joe worked at Trinity Mother Frances and in the Tyler Independent School District. He never married but he had three bonus daughters: Lisa, Theresa, and Ronda. Preceding him in death were his parents, sisters - Nana Bertha and Alma Faye, a bonus daughter - Theresa and niece Penny.
He leaves to cherish his memory, sister: Maurine Spencer (Floyd), Brother In-Law: Elroy McDaniel Sr. Nieces: Felicia Collins, Dr. Veronda Willis, Afrika Ray and Makima Patterson. Nephew: Elroy McDaniel, Jr and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveyard Services will be held August 22, 2020 at 10 am at New Hope Cemetery with Rev. Ernest Dews Jr.,officiating. Final arrangement have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing will be from 1 - 8 pm at the funeral home.
