Joe Warren Cass, Sr.
TYLER — Joe Warren Cass, Sr. was born on November 2, 1938. Joe was born in Lubbock, Texas and was the first born son of Rev. William Lewis and Dorothy Louise Parker Cass. He served in the US Navy from 1958 - 1964 as an Aviation Mechanic. Joe moved to Tyler, Texas in 1964 and began his business with business partner Persey Thedford as Persey & Joe’s Floor Coverings, later becoming Persey & Joe’s Counter Tops.
Joe was led to Christ by his minister of music as a young boy. Joe married Frances Chapman Hargrave on February 10, 1978. He loved the Lord and his family. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time with his great grandchildren, having coffee with friends, and working in his wood shop. He was an exceptional craftsman and loved woodworking, restoring, and making things with his hands. Joe was a member of First Baptist Church in Tyler where his wife Frances is still a member.
Joe went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2021 from an acute illness. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Frances Cass; son Joe Warren, Jr. (Joey) of Sarasota, Florida; daughter and son-in-law Vanessa and Louis Magness of Tyler, Texas; daughters Kay Hargrave and Karen Hargrave of Ft. Worth, Texas; grandson and wife James Curtis and Shannon Magness of Tyler, Texas and great grandchildren Landon and Olivia Magness of Tyler, Texas; brother and sister-in-law Don and Barbara Cass and Aledo, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Lewis and Dorothy Louise Cass of Tyler, Texas.
Pallbearers are Jack Day, Louis Magness, James Curtis, Joey Cass, Ronald Magness and Charles Magness. Honorary pallbearer is Jim Powers.
The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home on 64 West in Tyler, Texas. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2 pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home followed by graveside services.
Services will be officiated by Pike Wisner and Don Cass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation.
