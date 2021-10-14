Joe Phillip Dewberry
Born February 28.1950 in Athens, Texas, and was taken from us on September 28.2021 at the age of 71. Raised in Athens, Texas, but most recently living in Flint, Phil always loved the outdoors and country living.
He was an amazingly loving, caring, selfless and patient man, always putting others before himself. Striving to follow Jesus’ example in everything he did and loved by everyone who ever met him. He was a mentor, counselor and a dedicated helper to those in need. Phil was known as the “Energizer Bunny”, always working, repairing, inventing, helping, cooking, grilling, gardening and never seemed to run out of energy.
He taught both his daughters and sons and anyone else that wanted to learn, all about car maintenance, fishing, hunting, and much more, always being available, while setting an example of being accepting, forgiving, respectful, caring, long suffering, never complaining.
His love for everyone was evident, particularly for his grandchildren:
Eliana, Roman, Enoch, Kayin and John Phillip.
Phil attended school in Athens, Texas; Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas; East Texas State University and later in 1991 received his Associate Degree in Science from Trinity Valley Community College. He worked in IT until he retired in August of 2017.
Joe Phillip Dewberry served in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1979.
Phil is survived by his wife of 22 years, Regine Dewberry of Flint, Texas, daughter Jarriel, residing in Atlanta Georgia; daughter Levana and her husband Joe, his sons Eliakim and Uriel with Kimberly, all residing in Tyler Texas. He is also survived by sisters Ruthie, Gracie and Joshlon of Dallas Texas, brother Felton and his wife Peggy of Malakoff, Texas; Nephews Michael, Andre, Binyon, Bryan, Christopher, Zachary, of Dallas; Nieces Renee of Portland, Oregon, Elaine, Tracey and Angela of British Columbia.
Phil was preceded in death by his dad Euester Dewberry, his mom Elvie Lee Dewberry, brothers Sylvester and William Scott, and his sister Jacquelyn.
“You will find me at the feet of Jesus”