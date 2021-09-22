Joe Martin Hayes
TYLER — Joe was born on March, 25 1933 in Port Arthur, Texas. He grew up in Beaumont, TX and completed his schooling there. His college was completed while in the military through the University of Maryland. Joe served his country for ten years. Afterward, he worked and retired in the construction business as super intendant at Haas-Anderson Construction Company in Corpus Christi, TX. He and his wife, Lynn moved to Tyler, TX in 2004 where they became involved in St. Francis Episcopal Church. Joe served as a junior and senior warden while on the vestry. He also served as an usher and implemented the Men’s Breakfast for the church. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ella Hayes. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Scruton, daughters, Tina (Dan) Boyles, Chesapeake VA, Daphne (Emile) Newchurch, Bryan TX, and son, David C. Scruton (Mary), Corpus Christi, TX. He also leaves precious grandchildren, Zachary and Rachael Newchurch, Teagan and Logan Boyles, and great-grandson, Hayden Newchurch. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church 3232 Jan Avenue, Tyler TX 75701.