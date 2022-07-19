Joe M. Stovall
LINDALE — Joseph Melon Stovall passed away peacefully at his Wesley House home in Lindale on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Better known as Joe, he lived a long, full life of 92 years and was highly regarded as a fun-loving gentleman with a sweet demeanor and a devoted Christian. Joe was born in 1930 in McAlester, OK as an only child to parents Alice and Claud. He met his future wife, Dody Hall, his senior year - their love sparking after she threw a snowball at him. They were married 57 years. Joe served in the Naval Reserve and later in the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Oklahoma State University and spent most of his career as a banker, first at Mercantile National Bank in Dallas and later at Garland Bank & Trust where he was named president at age 36, a position he held until retirement. In 1994, Joe came to Hideaway where he enjoyed 27 fun and active years of retired life. He was a freemason, fisherman, golfer, deer-hunter, skier until age 84, skydiver at age 71, dashing ballroom dancer to the end, and loving husband, father, and friend. He is preceded in death by his late wife, Dody, and survived by his three children, Scott (& Melinda), Spencer (& Debbie) and Cathy as well as seven grand-children, Isaac (& Meagan), Krystle, Carly, Fallon, Reid, Spencer Jr., and Hayley, four great-grandchildren (Olivia, Luke, Douglas, and Willow) and his sweetheart of 11 years, Betty Farmer.
His service will be held on Wednesday, July 20 at Hideaway Lake Community Church at 11 a.m. (with optional visitation at 10 a.m.). He will be buried in Harpersville Cemetery in a family plot. Donations can be made to The Gideons International, Mercy Ships, or a charity of choice.
Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale, Texas. 903-882-3141