Joe Louie Burks
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Joe L. Burks are scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020, 12 noon in Mt. Olive Cemetery Frankston with Rev. Amiel Marshall officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Joe Burks passed away on November 1, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas.
J. W. and Mary Francis Miller Burks welcomed their beloved son Joe Louie into this world on February 15, 1936, in Anderson County. Joe became a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church at an early age. He maintained his membership throughout his life and served as a Deacon.
After graduating from George Washington Carver High School, Joe enlisted into the U S Army where he played saxophone in the military band. After returning home, he attended Prairie View A&M University and obtained a degree in music.
After returning to Tyler Joe worked and retired from Kelly Springfield (Goodyear). He had many friends and never met a stranger. He made a positive impact on many lives.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Dorothy Ellis, James Burks and Vernell Yepp.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three children: Damaan Redek Burks, DeWanna Yvonne Burks-Woods and Renard Keith Burks. 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Oscar Burks and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Thursday 12-6:00 pm.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.