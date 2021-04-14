Joe I. Walker, Sr.
TYLER — Services for Joe I Walker, Sr, 97, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, April 16th, at 2:00 at Dean Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Sexton officiating.
Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Joe passed away on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 in Tyler.
Joe was born August 6th, 1923 in Tyler to Joe V and Linda Walker.
Born and raised a resident of Smith County; Joe was a longtime member of Dean Baptist Church. He lived and worked the majority of his life on the family farm that he cherished so dearly. Aside from a deep love for his wife Thelma and the Lord, Joe loved nothing more than to farm and raise cattle. He had an exceptional green thumb and grew some of the best jumbo cantaloupe and watermelon around. His quick wit and love of family were always apparent. Joe truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and wanted the same for those he loved.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents: Joe V Walker and Linda Walker, brother: Thomas Walker, sister: Benja Lee Parker, and his son: Joe I Walker, Jr.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Thelma Walker; son: Steve Walker of Tyler; grandchildren: Stephanie Busby and husband James of Prosper, TX; Brad Walker of League City; great-grandchildren: Katlyn Duffey, Samantha Finney, Cameron Finney and wife Bonnie, Sheldon Pylant, Madison Walker, and Grayson Walker; great-great grandson: Mason Finney
Pallbearers will be Cameron Finney, James Busby, Robert Woods, Richard Dickerson, Roscoe Dickerson, Jody Holley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Walker and Ron Clark.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 on Thursday, April 15th at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Dean Cemetery Fund.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
