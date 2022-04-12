Joe Don Shelton
TYLER — Joe Don Shelton was born on December 12, 1942, in Athens, TX to Joe Lee Shelton and Gladys Harper Shelton. He passed away at his home in Tyler on April 9, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Glenda Williams Shelton, son, James Lee Shelton and wife Venessa, grandchildren: Brooke, Ryan and wife Mandy, Patrick; great-grandchildren: Michael, Felicity, Gabriel, and Matthew; brother Danny Shelton, sister, Brenda Shelton, sisters-in-law: Betty, Dale, Sheila; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Joe Don was in the construction business, and you could see the results of his hard work all over Henderson County. He was also a gun enthusiast and taught firearm classes. Joe Don loved to travel and some of his best memories were traveling to 26 countries with his son James. He and Glenda would visit regularly with longtime friends and always made a point to stay in touch with them as well.
Funeral Service will be 2 pm, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Leagueville Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Bragdon and Bro. Thomas McGarity officiating. A time of visitation will be at 1pm, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Leagueville Cemetery under the direction of Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Serving as Pallbearers will be his nephews.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Trending Topics
-
Number of votes to determine fate of 'American Idol' contestant, Tyler resident Fritz Hager III
-
Wes Schminkey named new athletic director, head football coach at Arp
-
Official IDs suspect dead in Cherokee County hostage situation; Texas Rangers investigating
-
5 things to know about Tylerite and current 'American Idol' contestant Fritz Hager III
-
'American Idol' contestant Fritz Hager III sends message to hometown Tyler ahead of next performance