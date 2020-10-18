Joe Burle Burden

Joe B. was born in Corsicana, TX. on December 12, 1945. He is the son of Emory and Norma Jean Burden.
Joe attended Bell Elementary, where he narrowly missed a tornado that hit his classroom on April 27, 1957. He was a Cub Scout, attended the Baptist church, and occasionally spent summers at camp including Young Life Ranch in Colorado. He attended James S. Hogg Middle School, winning “Prettiest Eyes” in seventh grade. Joe was a stand-out in youth baseball, basketball, and football. At Hogg, Joe dominated on both sides of the football for the Razorbacks. A former coach said Joe “was the hardest hitting SOB who ever played safety for Hogg.” He had a soft side too, having grown up with a sense of pride and responsibility looking after his mom and two younger sisters, Kathryn and Candyce.
Joe attended Robert E. Lee High School with his Senior Class of 1964. He created fond memories at Lee, where he developed lifelong friends with so many. Joe had Bob Wyche for homeroom. Twenty-five years later, Mr. Wyche once pensively recounted to Joe’s son, “The Class of 1964? Hmm…oh my, there were some hell raisers in that group.” Joe kept the sports writers very busy at Lee, who regularly reported on the defensive devastation he brought to offenses throughout East and Central Texas. Joe’s senior year, the Running Rebels football team went 9-1 and won district, only to miss the regional playoffs by losing a coin toss. One of Joe’s biggest football regrets occurred on September 28, 1963, against the Richfield Rams (Waco). He returned a punt on a dazzling 72-yard scamper for a touchdown, only to have it wiped out as the result of a clipping penalty by one of his best friends, Lynn Cavendar.
After high school, Joe worked and enrolled at Paris Junior College, attending jewelry repair trade school. Upon completion, he moved to Houston to look after his dad. In the Fall of 1967, Joe was drafted into the Vietnam war. Sargeant Burden served in combat in 1968 near Quang Tri Province, one of the northern most provinces of the Republic of Vietnam near the DMZ. Joe frequently exchanged letters with his mom and sent money back home for his family. He had great times traveling to Sydney, London, and Paris. He was honorably discharged in January 1969.
Joe married Elizabeth Ann Dickey on October 25, 1970, in Dallas. They had two children together, Chad and Molly. Elizabeth died in a car accident in 1976. In 1977, Joe married Lynn Scribner, who had two girls of her own. The family moved to Corsicana, where they lived in a Victorian house built in 1890. It was conveniently located about 100 yards down the street from his grandmother, Mabel Butler. In Corsicana, Joe: worked at Whiteselle Brick and Lumber, learned to sail, remodeled the home, coached a 10-0 youth soccer team, built award winning pinewood derby cars, developed an affinity for golf, and eventually opened up his own lumber yard, Cashwood Lumber.
After a divorce in 1984, Joe moved back to Tyler with Chad and Molly. Joe always considered Tyler a sanctuary, where many of his high school friends still lived. He married his current wife, Lisa Marie Bohr, on July 1, 1989. Joe officially adopted Lisa’s daughter, Rachel, in 2003.
Joe was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and season ticket holder for years. He loved cars, including one of his favorites that you might have seen putting around Tyler in the 80’s and 90’s – a 1969 Pontiac Firebird convertible that always “just needed a paint job.” Joe had difficulty adapting when the seat belt law came out, and he had many exciting opportunities to tell the Tyler Police Department his views on the matter. Joe found relief attending Tyler veteran’s meetings, and he helped out many vets throughout his life. He loved many pets, dogs and cats alike. He told amazing stories that made us laugh; often nervously, because they were true.
Joe’s fearlessness was ever-present throughout his life. He once chased an armed robber who was actively shooting at him. He didn’t take kindly to bullies, men who mistreated women, or anyone who gave him the bird…if we’re being honest. There was no better friend, and no worse enemy than Joe B.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lisa Burden of Noonday, TX; three children, Chad Burden (49) of Tulsa OK, Molly Wood (47) of New Braunfels TX, and Rachel Wheeler (39) of Tyler TX; grandchildren, Chris (24), Isaac (20), Nate (17), Riley (15), Billie (13), Gage (11), and Noah (6); sibling, Kathy Price of Honeygrove, TX; and nephews and nieces, Lisa, Ginnie, Rachel and Sam.
An outdoor memorial service will be held in Joe’s honor from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr in Tyler, TX. All who knew Joe are invited to celebrate his life. Come and go as you like, Joe B style. Please respect social distancing/face coverings per Governor’s Executive Order 29.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tyler Legacy High School Football Club, PO Box 6441, Tyler, TX, 75711, or contact Peri Janis at tylerlegacyfootball@gmail.com.