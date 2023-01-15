Jocelyn Marie Landry
MINEOLA — Jocelyn Marie Landry entered her eternal home on January 8, 2023.
She is survived by her seven siblings; five sisters and two brothers.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, Gerard R. F. Landry and Denise Cecile Landry.
Jocelyn was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on September 16, 1957. In school, she excelled in academics and music, playing both the flute and piccolo. She served as a missionary with the Agape Force and later studied music at North Texas State, and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in Texas.
Although she loved music, her greatest love was for the Lord.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cathedral in the Pines Mausoleum in Tyler, Texas, at 1 P.M.