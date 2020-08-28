JoAnn Stuart
WHITEHOUSE — JoAnn Stuart born October 19, 1935 to Ernest and Margie (Brown) Pond, entered eternal life August 25, 2020. She was 84 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. She will be laid to rest at New Emmaus Cemetery near Troup.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville
JoAnn lived in Houston during World War II and Troup before moving to Whitehouse in February of 1981. JoAnn retired medically from Trane after 25 years of service. She also owned a floral shop for 6 years with her son Steven. JoAnn was a great cook and loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stuart; sister, Thelma Senter; brother, Ernest Pond Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Ann.
Left to cherish JoAnn’s memory are her children, Joan Burns of Tyler, Jean Garza of Whitehouse, Jimmy Dean Stuart and Pauline Bryant of Henderson and Steven Stuart of Tyler. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and countless friends.
Memorial may be made to New Emmaus Baptist Church.
