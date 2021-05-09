Joan Mcclure Aldredge
TYLER — Joan passed away after a brief illness at the age of 85. She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Marion Aldredge; children, Charles and Beverly Aldredge, Kathy and Barry Bahadoorsingh, Allen and Michelle Aldredge; along with 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Leon McClure; mother, Josephine Nolley; and son, Tommy Aldredge.
Joan graduated from Texas Woman’s University and began her career in teaching. She later started The Melody Shop of Tyler with her husband. Upon retiring from retail business at age 60, Joan began her retirement in the hay bailing business with her husband.
Joan was a long time member of Green Acres Baptist Church. Joan’s pride was her family and hosted many family dinners. Joan had a very cheerful and loving spirit and would often advise people to “go out and make your own sunshine.”
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 15 at 1:00 at Green Acres Baptist Church in the Chapel. In leu of flowers donations can be made to Oakwood Cemetery Restoration c/o City of Tyler or the charity of your choice.
