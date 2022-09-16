Joan Elizabeth Miller
TYLER — Joan Elizabeth Miller, 88, of Tyler passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Burks-Walker-Tippet Funeral Directors. Graveside Service will be Monday, September 19th, 2022 at 2pm at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler, Texas.
Joan Elizabeth Miller was born to the late, C.L. “Mutt” and Dessie Headrick on July 10, 1934 in Gadsden, Alabama. Joan was married to her high school sweetheart, John “Frank” Miller for 67 years. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her time working in the Children’s Department at Southern Oaks Baptist Church and as a member of JOY Club.
Mrs. Miller is preceded in death by her husband Frank, granddaughter Sarah Garrison, sister Polly Ingram and her brother Joe Headrick. She is survived by her daughters Debbie and husband James Stephenson of Tyler, Denise and husband Kevin Garrison of Hawkins and Brenda and husband Larry Camp of Flint. As well as her grandchildren, Michael and Melanie Stephenson, Daniel and Leigh Ann Camp, Christy and Brandon Welch, John and Amanda Camp, Callie Garrison, Ashley and Ashley Camp, Patrick Garrison, 14 great grandchildren, Wayne Wilson and numerous friends.