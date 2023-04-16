Joan Cade Holcomb
TYLER — Proverbs 31:28 Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.
Gracious lady, beloved wife, loving mother, talented artist, natural teacher, excellent cook (especially her chocolate pie and chicken & dumplings), stylish hat wearer, cheerful caregiver, loyal friend and obedient Christian Joan Cade Holcomb, 94, passed away on April 13, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. She died as she lived with grace, faith and complete confidence in the promises of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born on April 28, 1928 in Daisetta, Texas as the only child of Ray Cade and Lucille Bernice Emanuel Cade, Eugenia Joan grew up primarily in Overton. At college, she found her true calling - teaching. Joan graduated from Sam Houston State Teachers College (Sam Houston State University) with a Bachelor of Arts in 1950.
She met the love of her life - Weldon Holcomb - during the summer of 1951. They married on June 6, 1952 and moved to Tyler after a brief time in Austin. They were a united couple for more than 55 years until Weldon’s passing in 2007. They raised four children while serving faithfully at Calvary Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist South and Colonial Hills. Joan loved teaching children of all ages. Over the decades, she served in many roles including nursery coordinator, missions leader, VBS teacher, and missions trip leader. Also, she sang in the choir. She began her career as a teacher at 19 and finished at 79 teaching two-year olds at church. Together, Weldon and Joan impacted many kids in the community by supporting the local 4H clubs and Smith County Jr. Livestock Show. Joan loved being a wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lucy Cade, her husband, Weldon Holcomb, her brother-in-law, Charles Holcomb and sister-in-law, Beth Holcomb.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Holcomb of Pasadena CA, Glenda and Sergio Moreno of Fort Worth, Susan and Dr. Mark Wood of Farmers Branch, Daniel and Stacy Holcomb of Lewisville; grandchildren Amy and Josh Schnelle of Blue Springs MO, Adam and Rhonda Wood of Dallas, Matthew Holcomb of Lewisville; great grandchildren Cooper Schnelle of Blue Springs MO and Phoebe Schnelle of Blue Springs MO; niece Charlzann and Richard Mitchell, nephew Bob and April Holcomb of Vero Beach FL; First cousins Velma Cade of Chandler, Juanita and Charles Price of Chandler and Ken Cade of Chandler.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Tyler with Pastor Pike Wisner and Pastor Daniel Allen officiating. Details are pending. Call or visit Lloyd James Funeral Home online for more information. A private graveside ceremony will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be sent to Scottish Rite Hospital of Dallas or Shriners Children’s Hospital of Galveston.