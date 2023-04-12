Jo Hobbs
FRANKSTON — Graveside service for Jo Hobbs, age 79 of Frankston, Texas will be held at 11:00A.M. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Hoover Cemetery in Big Sandy, Texas. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Hobbs passed away on April 9, 2023 at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs.
Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com
