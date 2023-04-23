Jo Hart-Orr
TYLER — Jo Hart-Orr, age 97, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 under hospice care at Prestige Estates. She was born October 7, 1925 in Canton, Texas, to Rufo and Ethel Lawler.
After graduating high school at 16, she went to secretarial school in Dallas, and began a job at AT&T as a telephone operator. While she was in Dallas, she met her husband, Glen Hart, then gave birth to her daughter, Debbie, in 1953. She became a stay at home Mom until 1968, when she returned to the work force at Dallas Title Company. After losing her husband in 1979, she met and married Kenneth Orr in 1986. They moved to Georgetown, Texas, traveled extensively, and settled in Tyler in 1997. Jo was active at St. Francis Episcopal Church, a member of the Red Hatters, and enjoyed playing/teaching Mah Jongg. After her husband Ken passed away in 2018, she moved into an independent living facility. The pandemic took its toll, and she moved to Prestige Estates in their memory care unit.
Jo was preceded in death by her 3 brothers, Harold Lawler, Lewis Lawler, and Lindy Lawler.
Jo is survived by her daughter, Debbie Calhoun (Steve); grandchildren, Glen Calhoun (Jeri) and Clay Calhoun (Brittany); great-grandchildren include, Cesalie Calhoun, Jared Stuehrenberg, Hailey and Kadence Lowery, Jack Calhoun, and Cameran Calhoun; great-great grandchildren, Sidney and Teagan Hanson and Johnson Calhoun; and 2 surviving sisters, Wanda Schreiber and Dale Allen. Also, many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023. Private graveside service will be followed by a gathering of friends and family at St. Francis Episcopal Church (3232 Jan Ave.) at 2:00 in the afternoon.
We would like to give a special thanks to those at Prestige Estates who loved and cared for Jo. The last 6 months were made happy and comfortable by the angels of Paloma Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Gregory Cathedral School, Paloma Hospice and Palliative Care, or the charity of your choice.
