Jo Evelyn Shaw
TROUP — Jo Evelyn Shaw, 94, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on July 18, 2022, in Troup, Texas.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, with Reverend Jason Taylor officiating. Burial to follow at Bradford Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Jo was born in Troup to the late Robert and Zettie Dorrell on August 15, 1927. She worked as a realtor and broker for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Troup. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and former member of the Troup Rotary Club. She served as the president ALCOM Council and was selected as Mrs. Elmendorf in 1969. She loved her family with all of her heart.
Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Ira Don Shaw, and Colonel Charles E. Clague, Jr.; brother, Charles Wayne Dorrell.
Jo is survived by her children, Robert William Clague of Troup, Charles Edward Clague III and wife Sharon of Troup, John Rogers Clague, MD and wife Sherri of Henderson, Nancy Anne Roblow of Troup, Gary Tim Shaw of Troup, Donna Gail Shaw of Anchorage, Alaska, Tony Lance Shaw of Troup, and Ira Kelvin Shaw of Bauxite, Arkansas; sister in life, Betty Blue Hill of Savannah, Texas; longtime caregiver and friend, Ernestine Cook; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.