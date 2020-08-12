Jo Ann Pierce

Jo Ann graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Charles Pierce in 1955. They moved with Charles’s job before settling in Tyler in 1969. She taught Special Education and Life Skills in Tyler where she later retired. Jo Ann was a member of TASCA and TRS and was a joyful member of Green Acres Baptist South. She was an avid seamstress and loved to read and crochet. She loved Christmas and being with her family, especially her grandsons. She always had an open house for all who came by.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Tecula Cemetery in Tecula, TX outside of Jacksonville where she will be interred beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a memorial to The American Heart Association, The Tourette’s Syndrome Association, TX Chapter, or other charity of your choice.