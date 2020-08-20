Jimmy Wesley
HAWKINS — Graveside Service For Jimmy Wesley, 71, Hawkins 11 O’ clock Saturday, August 22, at Ray Cemetery, Hawkins.
Dearion & Davis Funeral in charge of arrangements.
He was born September 7, 1948, in Hawkins. He died August 12, in Tyler.
Visitation Friday 1 til 6, at D & D All Faith Chapel Hwy 80 West Gladewater.Saturday viewing 10:30 til 1 at Cemetery.

