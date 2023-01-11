Jimmy Neal Allison
TYLER — Jimmy Neal Allison passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his residence. He was only 73 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.
Jimmy is survived and missed by his loving wife Charlotte of 43 years; his children Candace (Mike) and Jason (Kayla); his grandchildren, Parker and Charley Kate. His brother, Calvin (Jeanne); as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Willard Allison, mother Nella Allison and sister Glenda McCoy.
Throughout his life, Jimmy was referred to in many ways. He was a son and a brother. He went on to become a husband and a father. He was a believer and a follower of Christ. A loved co-worker, he retired from serving many years as an account manager in the East Texas Oil field service industry. He was a great friend to many. However, it is likely that his most treasured way to be referred to was “Bop”, he treasured his granddaughters, who were the light of his life.
Everyone who knew Jim felt his big heart and giving nature. He was loved by many including family, friends and coworkers. He enjoyed life at a slower pace and living life to the fullest. He treasured the time he spent with his family and friends and enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking vacations with the ones he loved the most.
Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Hooten, Jay Roberts, Brian Hilliard and Jim Lindley.
Memorial services for Jimmy Neal Allison, 73, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories and stories.