Jimmy Lee Reed
TYLER — Jimmy Lee Reed (Jim), 85, of Tyler, TX was called home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born on January 3, 1938 in Rison, AR to Jennings & Valeria Chapman Reed.
He retired from American Standard/Trane after years of dedicated service as an industrial engineer. An active member of Green Acres Baptist Church for 50 years, he was a deacon emeritus & served 36 years as scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 370.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Sarah Reed Craft & granddaughter Molly Reed.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally; daughter, Robin Smith (Bruce) of Tyler, son, Bryan Reed (Peri) of Bossier City, LA; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren & sister Barbara Johnson of Arkansas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to the Green Acres Baptist Church Foundation.