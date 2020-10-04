Jimmy Lee Pettiet
FRUITVALE — Services for Jimmy Pettiet will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Futch officiating and Rev. Gary Vaughn assisting. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. He will be laid to rest at Sand Flat Cemetery.
Jimmy Lee Pettiet was born August 31, 1948 in Canton, Texas. He graduated from Mineola High School and had been a resident of the Van Zandt County area most of his life. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army and retired from Morton Salt after many years, He loved working outside, and was a Director of Sand Flat Cemetery Association. He was an active member of Sand Flat Missionary Baptist Church and loved spending time with his grandkids.
Jimmy passed away at the age of 72 on October 1, 2020 in Tyler. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lená Pettiet; parents, William Fred Pettiet and Lena Mae Roberts Pettiet; brother, Harpie Pettiet; and sisters, Helen Waldie and Barbara Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Kimbra Pettiet of Fruitvale; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly & Todd Williamson of Prichett; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy & Juanita Pettiet of Fate; and three grandchildren, Makenzie Pettiet, Melodee Gomer, and Jaxon Pettiet.
Pallbearers will be Michael Wilkerson, Billy Woodrum, Michael Koonce, Burnie Block, Todd Williamson, James Whisenhunt, Ken Whitman, and Loyd Nations. Men of the Young at Heart Sunday school class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
If desired, memorials may be made to Sand Flat Cemetery Association, P O Box 8, Grand Saline, Texas 75140.
