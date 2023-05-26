Jimmy Lee Gardner
TYLER — Jimmy Lee Gardner, 89 years old, of Tyler, Texas, received his glorified body on Thursday, May 25, 2023 and is now with Jesus. He owned Jimmy Gardner Floor company for 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bessie Gardner, two daughters, Linda Pritchard (husband Roland) and Carol Wiertz (husband Dr. Larry Wiertz); three grandchildren, Jarrod Mason, Janeye Pritchard and Tiffany Boulware (husband Cody); three great grandchildren, Ashlyn Wilson (husband Daniel), Grayson Boulware and Carlyle Boulware; two great-great grandchildren, Lively and Lucy Wilson. Visitation will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler on Friday, May 26th between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Interment will be at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.