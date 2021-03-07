Jimmy “Jim” Ray Turner
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Jimmy “Jim” Ray Turner, 73, of Whitehouse will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Reverend Ron Wells officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Webcasting of the service will be available the day of the service.
Jim passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in Whitehouse, TX. He was born October 5, 1947, in Livingston, TX. He grew up and graduated high school in Goodrich, TX where he met and married the love of his life, Judy. They were happily married for 53 years and enjoyed many trips throughout the US and abroad and most recently camping in their RV with the goal to visit every baseball park in the USA.
Jim proudly served in the US Army from 1966-68 and received the Army Commendation Medal with Valor for his service in Vietnam. He remained close with his army brothers serving as South Midwest Chapter Commander of the American Division Veterans Association and attended annual reunions.
He worked his way through college, graduating Cum Laude from UT Tyler in 1981. Jim was able to combine his passion for helping people with his keen business knowledge in a long and successful career with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, retiring in 2018.
He was a natural leader and consequently took on leadership roles within every organization he participated in. He attended Green Acres Baptist Church since 1971 and served as a Sunday School Teacher, Mission Trip Leader, a Deacon, Boy Scout Leader and on various committees. Jim helped to create the Faith-Based Dorm at Bradshaw State Jail and was active in KAIROS Prison Ministry and Prison Fellowship. Through the years he served in a variety of other civic and ministry organizations. He was currently serving as the president of Tyler Gideons South Camp which gave him an outlet for sharing the gospel. He used every opportunity to share a Gideon New Testament Bible along with his team throughout Tyler and to the curbside deliverers at Walmart adding a monetary tip and a personal note sharing God’s love.
Jim’s biggest recreational passion on this side of Heaven was fishing. He fished every day he got a chance, relishing the time with his sons and exploring almost all the lakes in East Texas.
Jim was preceded in death by his children, Elaine and Tony; his parents, Andy and Ola Mae Turner; his brother, Lewis Turner. He is survived by his wife Judy; daughter, Jana and her husband, Ken Chapman; their daughter, Haley and her husband, Clint Odom; their children, Silvia, Lydia, Christiana and Simon; daughter, Beth and her husband, Vance Price; their children, Jacob and Brooke and her husband, Craig Karaki; their children Lorna, Clark, Emrys, Ronin and Priscilla; son, Benjamin Turner and wife, April; his children, Addison, Camryn Clifford; her daughters, Collette and Delilah, Corben, Londyn, Aven; stepdaughter Arwen; son, Daniel Turner and his wife, Wendie and their son, Cade; brother, Joe Turner and his wife, Ann; sister-in-law, Linda and her husband, Ron Knight; 4 nephews and 3 nieces.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Gideons at P.O. Box 130821, Tyler, TX 75713 or CentrePoint Ministries, www.centrepoint.cc/donate.
