Jimmy Dennis Williams

Jimmy was born in San Angelo, Texas in April 1951 to Carl and Jo Williams. He grew up in Slaton, Texas, and accepted Christ while in grade school. He was baptized in the First Baptist Church in Slaton by Pastor Woods.
Jimmy was never one to brag on his accomplishments, but he was a great student, great athlete, and great friend. He played football, basketball, and ran track for the Slaton High School Tigers. After graduating high school, Jimmy received a scholarship to play football at Abilene Christian University and later attended Texas Tech University. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. After the military, Jimmy worked in sales the majority of his life.
Jimmy and his wife, Stephanie, were married for 32 years and have two daughters. Jimmy was a proud Papa J to his best friend and first grandson, Luke. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jimmy strived to make his daughters laugh every day. He never met a stranger, and he is so loved and missed by his family.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Frances Jorene Williams, and his brother Tommy Williams.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Stephanie McGaughey Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Ryan Speer; daughter, Riley Williams; grandson, Luke Speer; sister, Sharon Williams; and twin sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Doug Depoma. Jimmy will also be forever remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
The family is holding a private celebration of life in honor of Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, Jimmy would want you to express your love to those you cherish most in life.
The Bible verse that best exemplifies Jimmy is Matthew 5:9 (KJV):
“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”
Jimmy was our peacemaker.