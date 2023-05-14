Jimmy Brown Hayes
TYLER — A LIFE WELL LIVED
Jimmy Brown Hayes, 75, of Tyler, TX went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 10, 2023.
Jimmy was born on September 18, 1947, in Jacksonville, TX to Grover and Velora Hayes. He was a lifelong member of Chandler Assembly of God. Jimmy was proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years Charlotte, daughters Amy Hayes Kirkpatrick, husband Joel and Angie Hayes Herrera. Sisters, Gail Evans and Carolyn Rains. Grandchildren Presley and Brandon Arthur Jr, Joel Kirkpatrick II and Ella Grace Holley-Morrison. Great-grandson, the light of his life, Tripp “HotRod” Arthur. Additional family members include Lesa and Diana Holley-Morrison and Leslie Holley.
Jimmy began his career with Dunn Transmissions in the 1960’s and then opened Hayes Automotive where he prided his work as owner and operator. Hayes Automotive was known for being one of the best transmission shops in East Texas and especially for his expertise in building racing transmissions for racers in many states including Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Jimmy loved the sport of drag racing where he was a member of the NHRA for over 40 years. He started racing with his girls, family and friends as his crew. When he married Charlotte, he not only had a new wife, he also got his new crew chief. They could not wait for the weekend to go racing together along with other friends and family at various tracks.
Jimmy was a devout advocate for the East Texas Crisis Center and served on the car committee for over 20 years. He volunteered countless hours toward the success of the Crisis Center’s Car Show every year.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 4:00-6:30 pm. Services will be held Monday 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the East Texas Crisis Center.
“Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever”.
This quote is a reflection of Jimmy’s generous spirit and giving heart.
He will be missed by all.