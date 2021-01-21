Jimmy Alvin Sides
JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Jimmy Alvin Sides, age 76, of Jacksonville, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Rev. Don Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in the Meador Cemetery.
Jimmy Sides was born June 10, 1944 in Jacksonville to Alvin James Sides and Ninnie Scoggins Sides. He graduated from Palestine High School, was a Baptist and was the owner of Sides Barber Shop since 1963 where he worked with his wife, Diann and granddaughter, Ashley.
Jimmy loved hunting, fishing, boating, taking cruises and living life to its fullest every day. He was known for being fearless and hard headed and having his own way. He passed away at a Tyler hospital on January 19, 2021. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jerry Hicks and step father, David Hicks.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Diann Cassel Sides of Jacksonville, one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Ken Coffey of Conroe, one son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Lisa Lewis of Jacksonville, a sister, Martha Grant of Berry, Texas, three grandchildren, Ashley Sides of Jacksonville, Blake Sides of Jacksonville, and Tyler Hallmark of Willis, Texas, one great grandson, Parker Sides of Jacksonville, four nephews, Shannon Hicks, Jerry Hicks, David Hicks and Charles Grant and one niece, Kim Ippolito.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Hicks, Jerry Hicks, David Hicks, Ken Coffey, Tyler Hallmark, Charles McClendon, Jerrod Hicks and Jayden Hicks.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
