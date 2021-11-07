Jimmie Lou Brewster
LINDALE — Jimmie Lou Brewster of Lindale, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born on September 10, 1936 in Tyler, TX to Jewel and Jim Nicholas. Jimmie Lou attended school in Lindale and in May of 1954 married Donnis Brewster. Jimmie Lou worked her way up to vice president for Lindale State Bank. Jimmie loved going on road trips, spending time with her family and friends, going to church and spending time outside on a nice day.
She is preceded in death by her brother John Alvie Nicholas, son Billy Brewster, husband Donnis Brewster and mother and father, Jim and Jewel Nicholas.
She is survived by her sister Callie Long, son Danny Brewster and daughter-in-law Laura Brewster, granddaughters Brandy Paul and Crystal Tenan and great-grandchildren Stella and Landon Tenan.
A celebration of life will be held for her on Thursday, November 11th at 2pm at the South Main Church of Christ in Lindale.
Psalm 73:26
My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.