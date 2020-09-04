Jimmie Inez Bongio

Mrs. Bongio passed away September 1, 2020 in Palestine. She was born January 17, 1946 in Jacksonville, TX to James Edward and Oneta Gilbert Poole. Mrs. Bongio lived in Houston for over 50 years and recently moved to Palestine to be closer to family. Jimmie served on her HOA Board in Missouri City and had many talents with many different kinds of jobs including selling Coppercraft Guild, office manager of a home business with her first husband David Grogan, (together they had 3 daughters), she was a realtor, interior designer, sold high end skin care products and worked in hospital administration. She was very crafty and made beautifully decorated Christmas trees and was also a divine cook who made the best and most delicious quiches, cakes and pies. She also loved live music and dancing.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Poole, daughter, Shaina Gafford, and grandson, Kacy Gafford. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Cassi and David Gilkeson of Santa Barbara, CA, Kori and Cliff Spikes of Chapel Hill, TX, mother, Oneta Poole of Tyler, TX, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Clayton and Pat Poole of College Station, TX, Jerry and Sharon Poole of Nacogdoches, TX, sister, Nancy King of Houston, TX, three grandchildren, Daniel Fraind of Houston, Jada Spikes and Leah Spikes of Chapel Hill, nieces and nephews, Marty Poole, Melissa Poole Johnson, Clint Poole, Stacie Poole Cearley, Jason Poole and her beloved dog Ming.
Pallbearers will include Cliff Spikes, David Gilkeson, Daniel Fraind, Clayton Poole, Jerry Poole and Clint Poole. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Wallace-Thompson funeral home in Rusk, TX.