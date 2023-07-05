Jimmie Drew Burnett Carter
MINEOLA — Jimmie Drew Burnett Carter, age 98, a long-time resident of Wood County, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023, in Georgetown, Texas. Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, Mineola, Texas, on Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are being managed by Beatty Funeral Home in Mineola, Texas.
Jimmie was born on April 1, 1925, in Wood County Texas. She was the youngest daughter of Robert Clifton and Martha Jane Burnett. She had four sisters - Almo, Iwana, Morine and Hettie Lou-- and one brother - Nimon.
Jimmie met her husband, Rex Carter, in Mineola while she was a waitress at a local café. She married him on March 3, 1946. Rex had a son, Ray when they married. Ray was joined by Rex and Jimmie’s children, James (Jim Bob) and Janis.
Jimmie was a wonderful cook, a sought-after seamstress, artist, and gardener.
Jimmie was a faithful Baptist and had a long and loving relationship with New Hope Baptist Church in Wood County. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 937 of Wink, serving twice as Worthy Matron.
Jimmie is survived by her son, daughter and daughter-in-law and their families. James and Brenda Carter of Mineola, Texas; Janis and Stuart Jesse of Georgetown Texas; Myrna Carter- wife of Ray Carter of Mexia, Texas. She is survived by two nieces, two nephews, ten grandchildren and adopted grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren and adopted great grandchildren. She also leaves behind countless people whose lives she has touched through her generous spirit and wisdom.
