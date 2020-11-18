Jimmie C. Bateman passed away November 13, 2020, under the care of Hospice of East Texas. He was born March 27, 1938, in Smith County, Texas to Eula Langford and Buren Bateman. Jimmie served in the U.S. Army and retired from Goodyear Tire Company after 37 years. He was a charter member of Azalea Gardens Church of God and loved and trusted His Lord. His life was a testimony for Christ. He had a superior work ethic, was a quiet man and was loved by his family. He enjoyed golf with friends, traveling, reading his bible daily and attending church with his church family.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter, Emily Pritchett, six brothers and sisters and a sister-in-law.
He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 55 years, Linda Wood Bateman; daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Michael Pritchett; grandson, Wyatt Pritchett and wife Hannah; and great-granddaughter, Blair. He is also survived by his sister, Bobbie Gage of Van Buren, Arkansas; brothers-in-law and wives, Rex and Wanda Wood of Arp, Ray and Glenda Wood of Arlington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired memorials may be made in Jimmie’s name to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.