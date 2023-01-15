Jim Tarter
LINDALE — We praise God for the life of Jimmy “Jim” Lee Tarter, 81, who went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 6, 2023 after a short illness. Jim was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, community, and country. Jim was born to the late Lee Roy and Treba Tarter in Davenport, OK in their home on Route 66 on August 8, 1941. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1964 and went on to earn a MBA from Oklahoma State University in 1965. After serving four years in the Army and achieving the rank of Captain, he earned his PhD in Organizational Behavior and Operations Management in 1972 from Michigan State University. He was an eagle scout, professor, consultant, small business owner, executive, provost, dean, and professor emeritus. But more importantly, Jim loved God and sought to serve and honor Him in all ways. He was a dedicated elder at Bethel Bible Church and a consummate leader in Bible Study Fellowship. Jim was blessed with a loving family. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Ann Jeffrey Tarter, on May 28, 1965 in Hugo, OK. Jim faithfully loved and served Ann for 57 years. He was a loving husband, devoted father, doting grandfather, encouraging friend, and tireless mentor who loved to invest in the lives of everyone around him, most importantly asking his favorite question, “How can I pray for you?” He loved the Lord and lived out his faith every day. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Savior. Jim is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughter Allison (James) Brooks; his son James; his grandchildren Gordy, Ella, Jay, and Jakayla; and his brother, Gary. He is preceded in death by his sister, Judy. A visitation and celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively, at Bethel Bible Church-South located at 17121 US Hwy 69 S. in Tyler, TX on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Pastor Ross Strader will officiate the service. The family would be encouraged by your prayers, condolences, and memories at www.caudle.rutledge.com. For those who want to memorialize Jim, he loved Bethel Bible Church, Bible Study Fellowship, Wounded Warriors, and Junior Achievement. Honorary pallbearers: Gary Tarter, Lee Jeffrey, Lance Ellis, Craig Radford, Jayson Chandler, Krist Swimberghe.