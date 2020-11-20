Jim Smires

Jim was born on March 10, 1937, in a shotgun house on Stroud Hill near Joinerville, Texas, about a half-mile from where the discovery well was drilled that ushed in the East Texas Oil Field. He was the son of the late C.O. and Norma “Blondie” Smires. As a boy, Jim roamed the woods around Joinerville and Rusk County with his brother and cousins. He started school at Gaston Elementary and graduated in 1955 from Leverett’s Chapel High School, where he was all-district in football. After high school, Jim served his country in the United States Army. Jim loved and worked the oil fields of Texas all his adult life. He loved to fish and hunt and got great joy fishing and hunting with his family and teaching his grandchildren. Jim was a born-again Christian, he was saved in Denver City, Texas. He was a hard worker with a great work ethic. Jim was always willing to help someone if they were willing to help themselves. He will be missed by a family that loved him dearly. Those that knew him will miss his quick wit and subtle sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kay Smires of Kilgore; children, Mark Smires of Kilgore, Mike Smires of Kilgore, and Sissy Smires Stanley and husband, Jim of Kilgore; sister, Diane Davis of Lake Cherokee; grandchildren, Quincee Smires, Matt “Spanky” Stanley, Luke Stanley, Abby Stanley, Hallie Smires, and Kate Smires; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Cecil Smires, and sister, Willene Moore.
Memorial may be made to St. Jude Hospital Children’s Research Hospital(www.stjude.org) 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105