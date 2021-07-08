Jim Granberry
HIDEAWAY — JAMES HARLAN (HOOSEY) GRANBERRY, DDS, former Lubbock mayor and Republican nominee for Governor of Texas, passed away at age 88 on March 5, 2021 at his home in Hideaway, Texas. He was surrounded by his wife and children. Hoosey was born on June 23, 1932 in the Red Springs community near Lindale, Texas, the eighth of twelve children to Henry and Mary Granberry. He graduated from Lindale High School in 1950, where he was Class President and Captain of the varsity football and basketball teams. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and managed the medical book store at Randolph Field in San Antonio. While playing baseball (perhaps his best sport) for Randolph AFB, Hoosey once legged out an infield single against Brooklyn Dodger pitching great Don Newcombe. Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge as a Staff Sergeant in January 1955, he enrolled as a pre-dental student at Tyler Junior College. After just a few months Hoosey began to date Edwina Brown of Hopewell and they were married Dec. 17, 1955. The very next year Edwina was chosen as “Most Beautiful” at Tyler Junior College in a competition judged by movie star Tab Hunter. Edwina became a good influence on Hoosey as he was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa scholastic fraternity, and ultimately established for them an annual pre-dental scholarship for a worthy student. Hoosey went on to complete his pre-dental studies at North Texas State University in 1957 and was honored with membership into the “Straight-A Club”. Hoosey became Dr. James H. Granberry in 1961 with his DDS degree after graduating third in his class from Baylor College of Dentistry. While a student at Baylor Dental, Hoosey was President of the Psi Omega Fraternity, founded the Baylor Orthodontology Honor Society, and was President of the Student Clinicians Association of America. Following Hoosey’s graduation from Baylor Dental College, he moved to Lubbock, Texas and was tutored for three years by pioneer orthodontist Dr. Grover Turner. He then purchased Dr. Turner’s practice and soon Dr. Granberry had one of the largest orthodontic practices in Lubbock. For the next 33 years, from 1961 until 1994, “Hoosey” was widely known as “Dr. Jim”, and he was a whirlwind of activity in Lubbock and the State of Texas. After their move to Lubbock, Dr. Jim immediately became active in the Second Baptist Church where he taught a Sunday School class, served as a deacon, and was chosen to give the “layman’s sermon” on Anniversary Sunday during his third year in the church. He was very active in the Republican Party. He served as chairman of various state GOP committees, served on the State Republican Executive Committee, and was a national delegate in 1972 at the Republican Convention in Miami, Florida. In 1974, he won the Republican Nomination for Governor of Texas with 80 percent of the vote but lost to incumbent Democrat Gov. Dolph Briscoe in the Watergate impacted general election. Prior to his run for the Governorship, he was elected Mayor pro-tem of Lubbock in 1966. In 1970 he was elected in a landslide as Lubbock’s youngest mayor in history. Dr. Jim was in office for only 19 days when a devastating tornado ripped through the heart of the city of Lubbock, leaving 26 people dead and thousands injured and homeless. As mayor, Dr. Jim worked triple time to care for his city, his family, and his dental practice. Due to Dr. Jim and his team’s crisis management in the aftermath of the tornado, President Richard Nixon appointed him to serve on the Peruvian Earthquake Voluntary Assistance Group. He traveled to Peru four times assisting the Peruvian Government in the recovery from their 1970 earthquake. Other former positions include: Chairman-East Texas State University Board of Regents, Trustee-Baylor College of Dentistry, Board of trustees-Methodist Hospital of Lubbock, President-Lubbock Visitors and Conventions Bureau, Chairman-Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, President-Texas Partners of the Americas with Peru, and Vice President-Texas Municipal League. Dr. Jim retired from his Orthodontic practice in 1983 after 22 years of practice. He moved into the business field and was involved in several different ventures over the years. He owned and operated The University-City Club of Lubbock for 10 years. He also owned several restaurants, a 500 acre working ranch, “Fox Paw”, in Red Springs (the site of countless precious memories), and the Jay Bee Manufacturing Plant in Tyler. His business activities also included serving on the Board of Directors of two National Banks and in the ownership group of one of those. Throughout his career, Dr. Jim was a highly regarded and sought-after speaker for many occasions. He was the first Baylor Dental School graduate to address a graduating class at his alma mater in 1986 and he was often a guest speaker at various churches back home in Lindale and Red Springs. He made hundreds of speeches throughout the state and nation without notes or transcripts. He retired from active participation in all his ventures and he and Edwina moved to Hideaway, Texas in 1994 and lived there until his death Friday. He was 88. Dr. Jim was a source of great pride and inspiration to his children. Although a great public man, he shone brightest in his role as a loving husband and father. There was seldom any lesson he could not impart with both wisdom and a touch of humor. He will be terribly missed by his family and many friends. Dr. Jim is survived by his beloved and beautiful wife, Edwina, and by their five children who loved him dearly: daughter, Leslie Hamilton of Lindale (husband Brent) and granddaughters, Renee Pawlak (husband Kyle) and Michaela Bielitz; son, James H. (Jay) Granberry, Jr. of College Station (wife Chrissie) and grandchildren, Jasmine, James H. (Jeb) Granberry III, and Chloe; son, Zachary Granberry of Houston (wife Melissa) and grandchildren, Ryan, McKenna and Aidan; son, Tim Granberry of Plano (wife Stephanie) and grandchildren Allison, Grant, and Brooke; daughter, Susan Mitchell of Dallas (husband Pleas) and granddaughters Lauren and Parker. Hoosey was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, and three sisters. He is survived by one sister, Greta Stone, and children of Dallas, plus many nieces and nephews. A private family service was held at the Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of pallbearers, Honorary Patriots and Guardian Angels, attending or in absentia, will be: Dr. Paul Pearce of Meadowlake, Texas, Dr. Bill McCauley of Granbury, Texas, Dr. Robert Carney of Tyler, Texas, Mr. Lonnie Hollingsworth, and Mr. Jan Fouts, both of Lubbock. Mr. Matt Malouf of Dallas, Mr. Jim Tosch of Panama, Mr. Ron Caldcleugh of Clackamas, Oregon and Mr. Carroll Anderson of Lindale. Honorary Guardian Angels will be: Ruth Schiermeyer of Lubbock, Dr. Peggy Wilson of Dallas, DeLinda Harrell of Lubbock, Etta Lynch of Stafford, Texas and Janet Fair of Tyler. In lieu of flowers, Hoosey has asked that any monetary gifts be directed to the Salvation Army 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, Texas 75702.
