Jill Shepard Kraus
FORT WORTH — Jill Shepard Kraus died peacefully on September 26, 2021 with her husband by her side at their home in Ft. Worth, Texas after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. A memorial service will be held in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming.
Jill was born on February 15, 1966 to Joe and Marilyn Shepard in Kansas City, Kansas. After graduation from Robert E Lee High School she attended Texas Tech University and Texas Christian University where she graduated with a degree in English and a Minor in Art History.
Besides spending time with friends and on family trips and holidays, Jill loved raising her Schnauzers and Great Danes and riding horses in the Big Horn Mountains. Dogs in general were her passion and she considered them her four legged children. Jill was fun and feisty with a great sense of humor.
Jill is survived by her husband Marc, her sister Erin Shepard Davis and brother-in-law Steven Davis, brother Tyler Acker and step mother Sandy Shepard, as well as two nieces and four nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. and Mrs. Joe Shepard, brother Michael Shepard and brother Marshall Acker.
Loving support to Jill and Marc was provided by Berta Salinas and Maritza Herrera allowing her to remain in her home during her illness.