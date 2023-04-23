Jessie Raborn Reece
TYLER — Services for Jessie Raborn Reece, 107, of Tyler will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Pollard United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Luna officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Reece passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Tyler. She was born September 27, 1915 in Honey Grove to Jesse Raborn and Cora Stewart Raborn.
Jessie was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church since 2007. She was previously a member of Glenwood UMC and the United Methodist Women. After her husband’s death, she attended nursing school in Sherman, Texas where she worked until 1964. She then moved to Tyler and was employed at Mother Frances Hospital until her retirement. She loved nursing and excelled at her job. Jessie also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for several years. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed attending family reunions.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband Sherwood Reece, infant daughter Sara Ann, and siblings Nina Bullock, Beulah Howell, Geraldine Raborn, Dolly Swanson, and J.B. Raborn. She is survived by her loving family including daughter Patsy Reece Galloway of Tyler; grandson James R. Galloway of Austin; granddaughter Susan Downman and husband David of Austin; sister Esther Buchanan of Doubletree; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
If desired, memorials may be made to Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Rd, Tyler, Texas 75701.