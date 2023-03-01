Jessie Lea Shaw
CANTON — A celebration of the life of Jessie Lea Shaw, 96, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Eubank Funeral Home.
Jessie passed away peacefully on February 23, 2023. She was born in the Old Bethel Community of Van Zandt County, Texas on February 26, 1926 to Grady Lee Hall and Opal Lea Stout Hall.
Jessie grew up in the Canton area and graduated from Canton High School. At the age of 16, she finished high school, moved to Dallas, and worked for North American Aviation during World War II. Afterwards, she went to work for Southwestern Bell where she met her husband, Harley. Jessie married her one love, Harley Shaw on June 29, 1946. They lived in Dallas for many years and then returned to Canton. They built a business, Harley Shaw Concrete, from the ground up which later changed to B & H Shaw Construction in order to include their son, Bill. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling the United States through AARP with her sister and friends. Jessie was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Canton where she taught first grade Sunday school for nearly 50 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Canton Chapter 667 where she proudly served as the Worthy Grand Matron among other offices. Many days, Jessie could be found in the garden or in the kitchen canning or cooking what she grew. Jessie was a smart business woman, a loving wife, and a devoted mother. She felt blessed to have been able to be a constant presence in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, building a lasting bond with them.
Jessie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harley Shaw; mother, Opal Lea Shatley: father, Grady Hall; daughter, Carolyn Lemley; son, Bill Shaw; grandchild, Kelly Lemley; great grandchild, Bo Shaw; sister, Yvonne Morland; brother in-law, Ralph Johnson.
She is survived by grandchildren, Sheb and Angela Shaw, Tracey Huff, Brad and Hannah Shaw, Kelsey and George Garner; great grandchildren, Bryanna Huff, Cooper Shaw, Courtney and Taylor Smith, Cole and Katie Shaw, Ty Shaw, Cade Shaw, Jayden Huff, Morgan Garner, Dylan Garner and Hunter Garner; great great grandchildren, Lane Smith, Cameron Shaw, Heston Smith; son in-law, JT Lemley Jr; daughter in-law, Carol Shaw; sister, Judy Johnson; brother in-law, Art Morland; many nieces and nephews; a multitude of other family and friends.