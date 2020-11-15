Jessie “J.C.” Williams

Mr. Williams passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Tyler. He was born March 26, 1931 in Jamestown, TX to Morris Williams and Bertha Riggs Williams.
He graduated from Tyler High School and TJC. From the age of 14 he started working for Tyler Courier Times to help support his family. He served as Circulation Director and after 36 years of service was proud to be able to retire at the young age of 50. During his career he was an active member of TCMA and held many leadership positions including President.
Away from work J.C. was a gifted athlete who played baseball, softball and later in life enjoyed playing with his volleyball club. This allowed him and his wife Rachel the opportunity to travel and spend time with good friends. He played until the age of 80 winning many championships, including the Senior Olympics.
J.C. was a dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather. We will always remember his quirky sense of humor, his innate sense of direction, strong business/financial acumen and if you didn’t have an opinion, he would give you his. Everyone who knew J.C. could tell you he was the most genuine and giving person and loved his family and friends deeply. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephew as well as his “Wednesday Night” group.
J.C. was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Rachel Janeway Williams. He is survived by his loving family including his sister, Dona Wilkerson; his daughter, Lisa Williams Hluza and husband Andrew; and his ever so loved grandchildren, William and Sarah Hluza all of Cypress, TX.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 – 8:00p.m.on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.