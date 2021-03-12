Jesse Robert Rouse
COOPER — Jesse Robert Rouse, Jr., age 79, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Delta Funeral Home Chapel from 5-7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the New Hope Family Life Center in Cooper at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dean Eudy officiating. Pallbearers will be Daniel Thornbrough, Damon Ainsworth, Kevin Boles, Mark Miller, Andy Miller and John Watkins. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Robert was born to Jesse Robert Rouse, Sr. and Dollie Faye (Yarborough) Rouse on June 21, 1941 in Jacksonville, Texas.
He spent most of his early life in Cooper and married Sherria “Shay” Choate on July 23, 1961.
Robert began his career as a Time Study Man for Rockwell International after obtaining his degree in Industrial Engineering Management from East Texas State. He went on to rise to the rank of Plant Manager for several companies in his career including: G.E., Dearborn Brass, McEvoy, Smith International and others. Along the way he co-founded S&R’s Workout Warehouse with his wife, Shay. Robert was an avid sportsman and trader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and antiquing. He also developed a penchant for classic automobiles & tractors. A life long member of Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler. Robert headed a team of Family Life Center Volunteers in the 70’s and 80’s.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister, Wanda Thornbrough.
Survivors include his son, Jeff R. Rouse, of Garland, Texas; daughter, Beverly Rouse of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandson, Jake Rouse of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; sister, Jean Christian of Lindale, Texas and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
You may pay your respects online at www.deltafuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler Legacy football coach Tim Johnson passes away
-
New surgical procedure performed in Tyler cures acid reflux, GERD
-
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings for March 10 to 11
-
Saving a stranger earns Whitehouse brothers the highest honors from the American Red Cross
-
Story and Video: Jacksonville Chick-fil-A customer uses truck door to help police catch suspect