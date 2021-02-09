Jesse J Mayo
BULLARD — Jesse J Mayo age 78 of Bullard, TX, passed away February 5, 2021. Jesse, the first baby of the new year, was born January 1, 1943, in Whitesboro, TX, to Jesse and Nora Mayo. He participated and placed in many chili cook-offs around Texas and enjoyed restoring old cars and boats while visiting with fiends in his home shop.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 32 yrs, Nell; daughters Belinda Tompkins (Ty) from Chandler, TX., Misty Yarotsky (Steve) from Friendswood, TX., Jill Mayo from Dallas, TX.; step-daughters Katherine Fallis (Tim) from Bowie, TX., Cheryl Ciufo (Chris) from San Marino, CA., Mary Wilcox (Fred) from Timpson, TX; fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Thurman Mayo, sister Reviah Butts, and great-grandson David Wilcox.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM with services beginning at 10:00 AM at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, TX, which will include a Masonic Ceremony led by Bullard Lodge No. 785. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

