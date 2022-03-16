Jesse Claud Lassiter
MINEOLA — Jesse Claud Lassiter, of Mineola, Texas, opened his eyes in heaven on March 13, 2022. J.C. was born in Tyler, Texas, to the late Jacob C. Lassiter and Lessie (Harris) Lassiter. He was a 1957 graduate of Tyler High School. J.C., joined the Navy and was honorably discharged after nearly 40 years of service in 1999. Mr. Lassiter was a bookkeeper for many years working for State Farm, Collins Clothing Store, and kept the books for the Wood County Airport. J.C. was a member and served as the treasurer for Rosehill Baptist Church in Mineola. Mr. Lassiter is preceded in death by his parents and sister Avis Leavitt. J.C. is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Anita (Caffey) Lassiter; son Kevin Lassiter; grandsons Duncan Lassiter and Seamos Lassiter. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16th in the chapel of Beaty Funeral Home Mineola beginning at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Bobby Tucker officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.