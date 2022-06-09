Jess David McCoy
TYLER — Services for Jess David McCoy, 79, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, June 10th, 2022, at 1:00 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit with Ron Shultz officiating.
Burial will follow at Cathedral of The Pines in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Jess David McCoy passed away on Monday, June 6th, 2022 at his home.
David was born July 31st, 1942 in Tyler to Jess Willard McCoy and Evelyn Mae McCoy
David, better known as Daddy & PeePaw, spent practically all of his life fishing at Lake Tyler and Palestine in his well-kept boat. He retired from Brookshire’s in 2005 after 33 years of service. He had a passion for working hard not only at work but at home as well. PeePaw was a devoted family man who truly cared about helping others and providing for his family. He was dedicated, courageous, and loving. PeePaw fought a difficult battle with a long term illness since 2013, which gave him the opportunity to show his perseverance through difficult times.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Evelyn McCoy, his brother, Danny McCoy & his mother-in-law & father-in-law, Jack & Virginia Tate.
David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jenny Sue McCoy; their children, Dave & Aimee McCoy, Bryan & Beth McCoy, & Amy & Ryan Grubbs; grandchildren, Magen & Ruffin Jorden, Mallory & Mason McHann, Lauren McCoy, Hunter McCoy, and Keke McCoy; greatgrandchildren, Skyler, Stella, Maddox, and Mia; sister & brother-in-law, Diana & Bill Wright; sister-in-law, Gloria McCoy; and sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Jackie & Ikey Johnson, many nieces & nephews & his canine companion, Ace.
Pallbearers will be Dave McCoy, Bryan McCoy, Ryan Grubbs, Hunter McCoy, Mason McHann, Bill Wright, Steven Hurst, and Glen Carpenter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ruffin & Dr.Jack Jorden.
Visitation is scheduled from 5-7pm on Thursday June 9th, 2022 at the funeral home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance, Hospice of East Texas or the charity of your choice.
