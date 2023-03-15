Jerry Wesley Green
TYLER — Funeral services for Jerry Green, 82, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home, with Jeff Conrad officiating. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Green passed away on March 11, 2023, in Tyler.
Jerry Wesley Green was born on July 26, 1940, in Bassett, Texas, the son of James Marion Green and Ruby Opal (Smith) Green. He graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1959 and attended Tyler Junior College. Jerry retired from Kelly Springfield after 34 years of working in various positions. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting and camping, and a jack of all trades. Above all, Jerry prioritized his family and was a loving and devoted husband. He and Betty enjoyed doing so many things together. They loved going on trips and listening to cajun music. Jerry was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and attended as many of their activities as possible. His family was always his top priority. He was a great Christian man with a great sense of humor and was a loving, compassionate, and selfless man who was the hero in many lives he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, James Green, Jr., Louise Greene, and Clint Green.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Green of Tyler; his sons, Jason Green and wife Elizabeth of Chandler, Brent Green and wife Julie of Chapel Hill, Landon Green and wife Misty of Winona; his brother, Billy Green and wife Helen of Dayton; his grandchildren, Taylor Wilson and husband Johnathan, Jenny Stanford and husband Craig, Brooke Green, Nicole Scudder and husband Wade, Holly Crumpton and husband Kevin, Hunter Green and wife Brittany, and Haylie Green; and his great-grandchildren, Jase Wilson, Anna Beth Stanford, Cole Stanford, Bryson Scudder, Jackson Scudder, Reagan Crumpton, and John Crumpton.
Hunter Green, Johnathan Wilson, Craig Stanford, Buddy Walker, Cain Rodriguez, Billy Green, Jr., Jeremy Green, and Justin Green will serve as pallbearers. Danny Green, Jase Wilson, Cole Stanford, and Greg Conrad will serve as honorary pallbearers.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 1-2:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.